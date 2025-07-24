Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Stock Holdings Lessened by Venturi Wealth Management LLC

Venturi Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,444 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 49 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Gartner were worth $1,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Gartner by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,822,122 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,367,233,000 after acquiring an additional 223,087 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Gartner by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,063,577 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $998,400,000 after acquiring an additional 45,219 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Gartner by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,662,005 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $805,192,000 after acquiring an additional 187,854 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Gartner by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 955,134 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $462,734,000 after acquiring an additional 60,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Gartner in the fourth quarter worth $460,541,000. 91.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Gartner from $400.00 to $345.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 18th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Gartner from $500.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Gartner from $622.00 to $535.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Gartner from $510.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $507.56.

In related news, SVP John J. Rinello sold 109 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.35, for a total transaction of $47,562.15. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 3,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,431,228. This trade represents a 3.22% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Akhil Jain sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $281,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 6,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,946,600. The trade was a 8.71% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,426 shares of company stock worth $2,430,327. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IT stock opened at $357.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $407.35 and its 200-day moving average is $444.96. The stock has a market cap of $27.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.27, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.19. Gartner, Inc. has a 52-week low of $352.29 and a 52-week high of $584.01.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.72 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 19.82% and a return on equity of 96.70%. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.93 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Gartner, Inc. will post 12.5 EPS for the current year.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

