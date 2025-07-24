FY2026 EPS Estimates for Biotricity Raised by HC Wainwright

Biotricity, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTCY – Free Report) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright lifted their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Biotricity in a research note issued on Monday, July 21st. HC Wainwright analyst K. Dede now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.32) for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.39). The consensus estimate for Biotricity’s current full-year earnings is ($0.67) per share.

Biotricity Price Performance

NASDAQ:BTCY opened at $0.50 on Wednesday. Biotricity has a 1 year low of $0.19 and a 1 year high of $0.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.45. The company has a market cap of $12.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.11.

Biotricity Company Profile

Biotricity, Inc, a medical technology company, provides biometric data monitoring solutions in the United States. The company focuses on delivery of remote monitoring solutions to medical, healthcare, and consumer markets, including diagnostic and post-diagnostic solutions for lifestyle and chronic illnesses.

