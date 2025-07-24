FY2025 Earnings Estimate for Newmont Issued By Stifel Canada

Newmont Corporation (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Stifel Canada raised their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Newmont in a research report issued on Monday, July 21st. Stifel Canada analyst R. Profiti now anticipates that the basic materials company will earn $5.00 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $4.55. Stifel Canada currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Newmont’s current full-year earnings is $3.45 per share.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $5.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. Newmont had a net margin of 25.77% and a return on equity of 15.75%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS.

NEM has been the topic of several other research reports. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Newmont in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of Newmont in a report on Friday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Newmont in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on Newmont from $52.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Newmont in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.49.

NYSE:NEM opened at $61.42 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.11. The company has a market cap of $68.36 billion, a PE ratio of 13.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Newmont has a 12 month low of $36.86 and a 12 month high of $62.56.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Newmont during the 4th quarter valued at $626,074,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Newmont during the 1st quarter worth about $306,507,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Newmont by 4,203.5% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,376,551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $259,580,000 after purchasing an additional 5,251,616 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Newmont by 1,502.5% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,692,606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $273,391,000 after purchasing an additional 4,399,778 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Newmont during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,693,000. 68.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Peter Toth sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.75, for a total value of $176,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 74,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,378,402.50. The trade was a 3.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruce R. Brook sold 2,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.75, for a total transaction of $122,023.75. Following the sale, the director owned 43,103 shares in the company, valued at $2,532,301.25. This represents a 4.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,231 shares of company stock worth $679,813 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

