FullNet Communications (OTCMKTS:FULO) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

FullNet Communications, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FULO – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.36 and traded as high as $0.39. FullNet Communications shares last traded at $0.37, with a volume of 16,000 shares.

FullNet Communications Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.30.

FullNet Communications (OTCMKTS:FULO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.25 million for the quarter.

About FullNet Communications

FullNet Communications, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated communications services to individuals, businesses, organizations, educational institutions, and governmental agencies in the United States. It offers mass notification services using text messages and automated telephone calls; carrier-neutral equipment colocation services; Internet access services; web hosting and related services; customized live help desk outsourcing services; and voice and data solutions.

