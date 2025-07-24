FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 7.800-8.400 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 8.067. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.7 billion-$3.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.7 billion.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on FCN. Wall Street Zen lowered FTI Consulting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of FTI Consulting in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded FTI Consulting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $178.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd.

FTI Consulting Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FCN opened at $167.16 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $163.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $170.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.87 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.24. FTI Consulting has a 1 year low of $151.75 and a 1 year high of $243.60.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.24. FTI Consulting had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 13.07%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.34 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that FTI Consulting will post 8.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FTI Consulting declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, April 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to reacquire up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at FTI Consulting

In other news, CFO Ajay Sabherwal sold 5,236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.60, for a total transaction of $861,845.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 24,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,078,294.20. This represents a 17.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FTI Consulting

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCN. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in FTI Consulting by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 41,795 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,860,000 after purchasing an additional 2,889 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,221 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. bought a new position in shares of FTI Consulting during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FTI Consulting during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $15,802,000. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 131,716 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,612,000 after acquiring an additional 10,980 shares during the period. 99.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About FTI Consulting

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications segments. The Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides business transformation and strategy, transactions, and turnaround and restructuring services.

