FT Vest Gold Strategy Quarterly Buffer ETF (BATS:BGLD) Stock Position Raised by Arlington Capital Management Inc.

Arlington Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in FT Vest Gold Strategy Quarterly Buffer ETF (BATS:BGLD – Free Report) by 78.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 179,103 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,469 shares during the quarter. FT Vest Gold Strategy Quarterly Buffer ETF makes up 2.9% of Arlington Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Arlington Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of FT Vest Gold Strategy Quarterly Buffer ETF worth $3,763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its holdings in FT Vest Gold Strategy Quarterly Buffer ETF by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 15,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of FT Vest Gold Strategy Quarterly Buffer ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,710 shares in the last quarter. Secured Retirement Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of FT Vest Gold Strategy Quarterly Buffer ETF by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Secured Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 35,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 2,850 shares in the last quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of FT Vest Gold Strategy Quarterly Buffer ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its stake in shares of FT Vest Gold Strategy Quarterly Buffer ETF by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 13,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 3,195 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BGLD traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $21.85. 6,423 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,149. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.71. FT Vest Gold Strategy Quarterly Buffer ETF has a 52-week low of $17.86 and a 52-week high of $23.54.

The FT Cboe Vest Gold Tactical Buffer ETF (BGLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR Gold Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPDR Gold Trust ETF over a specific holdings period. The fund invests in US treasury bills, cash-like instruments and FLEX options through a wholly-owned subsidiary.

