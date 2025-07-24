FRP Advisory Group (LON:FRP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

FRP Advisory Group (LON:FRP – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported GBX 11.06 ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. FRP Advisory Group had a net margin of 17.16% and a return on equity of 30.26%.

FRP Advisory Group Price Performance

Shares of LON FRP opened at GBX 127.70 ($1.74) on Thursday. FRP Advisory Group has a twelve month low of GBX 113.50 ($1.54) and a twelve month high of GBX 160.99 ($2.19). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 124.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 131.52. The company has a market capitalization of £316.97 million, a PE ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.51.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 220 ($2.99) price target on shares of FRP Advisory Group in a research note on Wednesday.

FRP Advisory Group Company Profile

FRP provide solutions to create, preserve and recover value across a range of complex situations.

Specialising in forensics, corporate finance, debt, restructuring and financial advisory, we deliver strategic solutions across a broad range of situations. Our five pillar services complement each other.

