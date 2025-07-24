Fortis FY2025 EPS Forecast Lifted by Raymond James Financial

Fortis Inc. (TSE:FTS – Free Report) – Research analysts at Raymond James Financial raised their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Fortis in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 22nd. Raymond James Financial analyst T. Genzebu now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $3.49 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.40. Raymond James Financial currently has a “Moderate Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Fortis’ current full-year earnings is $3.34 per share.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on FTS. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Fortis from C$66.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Cibc World Mkts upgraded Fortis from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Fortis from C$68.00 to C$69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Fortis from C$69.00 to C$72.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, TD Securities set a C$74.00 target price on shares of Fortis and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$65.14.

Fortis Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of FTS opened at C$66.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.31, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of C$32.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.23. Fortis has a 52 week low of C$55.59 and a 52 week high of C$69.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$65.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$64.28.

Fortis Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.02%.

Fortis Company Profile

Fortis owns and operates 10 utility transmission and distribution assets in Canada and the United States, serving more than 3.4 million electricity and gas customers. The company has smaller stakes in electricity generation and several Caribbean utilities. ITC operates electric transmission in seven U.S.

