FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) Shares Purchased by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Free Report) by 6.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,870,056 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 112,970 shares during the quarter. FormFactor makes up approximately 0.6% of Royce & Associates LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in FormFactor were worth $52,904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Madison Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 41.1% in the 1st quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 148,979 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,215,000 after purchasing an additional 43,373 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,643 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 82.1% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,963,727 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $55,554,000 after purchasing an additional 885,617 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 407,565 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,530,000 after purchasing an additional 11,707 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other FormFactor news, CEO Mike Slessor sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.72, for a total transaction of $126,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 510,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,197,818. This trade represents a 0.78% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Dennis Thomas St sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.24, for a total transaction of $93,720.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 40,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,279,496.68. This represents a 6.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FormFactor Stock Performance

FormFactor stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $34.55. 64,633 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 800,119. FormFactor, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.58 and a 1 year high of $56.87. The firm has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.07 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.45 and a quick ratio of 3.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.58.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. FormFactor had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 6.47%. The firm had revenue of $171.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that FormFactor, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Ratings

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on FORM shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of FormFactor in a report on Thursday, May 1st. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of FormFactor from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of FormFactor from $43.00 to $33.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of FormFactor from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.71.

FormFactor Company Profile

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, China, Europe, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, and internationally.



