FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) Shares Acquired by Madison Asset Management LLC

Madison Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Free Report) by 41.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 148,979 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 43,373 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in FormFactor were worth $4,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FORM. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in FormFactor during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in FormFactor by 256.3% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,197 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in FormFactor in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in FormFactor by 19.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in FormFactor by 52.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,279 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 1,813 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FORM. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of FormFactor in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of FormFactor from $43.00 to $33.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of FormFactor from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of FormFactor from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.71.

Insider Activity

In other FormFactor news, Director Dennis Thomas St sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.24, for a total transaction of $93,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 40,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,279,496.68. The trade was a 6.82% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mike Slessor sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.72, for a total transaction of $126,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 510,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,197,818. The trade was a 0.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

FormFactor Price Performance

FORM opened at $34.38 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.65 and a 200-day moving average of $33.58. The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.83 and a beta of 1.15. FormFactor, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.58 and a 1-year high of $60.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a current ratio of 4.45.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. FormFactor had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 6.47%. The company had revenue of $171.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that FormFactor, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FormFactor Company Profile

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, China, Europe, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, and internationally.

