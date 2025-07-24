Forge Financial Services LLC Sells 361 Shares of Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PWB)

Forge Financial Services LLC lowered its position in Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PWB – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,759 shares of the company’s stock after selling 361 shares during the period. Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF makes up approximately 3.4% of Forge Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Forge Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PWB. PFS Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $62,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF by 133.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Chancellor Financial Group WB LP purchased a new position in Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $214,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $268,000.

PWB opened at $117.72 on Thursday. Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $82.22 and a twelve month high of $118.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 40.15 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $113.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.44.

