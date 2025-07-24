Fluidra (OTCMKTS:FLUIF) Shares Up 8.8% – Still a Buy?

Fluidra, S.A. (OTCMKTS:FLUIF – Get Free Report) traded up 8.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $27.00 and last traded at $27.00. 100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 992 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.81.

Separately, Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fluidra in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.70.

Fluidra, SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and markets accessories and machinery for swimming-pools, irrigation and water treatment, and purification for residential and commercial pool market worldwide. The company provides basic pool fittings, which includes ladders, showers, pumps, valves, filters, heaters, grilles, water lighting, cleaning accessories, and others; robotic pool cleaners, pool covers, fire and water features, slides, springboards, and connected products; pool fittings spare parts; above-ground pools, and natural ponds and pools; and swim spas, saunas and steam baths, sensory showers, and Nordic baths.

