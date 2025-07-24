Five9 (FIVN) Expected to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) is projected to post its Q2 2025 quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 31st. Analysts expect Five9 to post earnings of $0.65 per share and revenue of $275.18 million for the quarter. Five9 has set its Q2 2025 guidance at 0.640-0.660 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance at 2.740-2.780 EPS.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The software maker reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.14. Five9 had a negative net margin of 0.48% and a positive return on equity of 6.06%. The business had revenue of $279.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. Five9’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Five9 to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Five9 Trading Up 2.8%

NASDAQ FIVN opened at $29.16 on Thursday. Five9 has a 1-year low of $21.04 and a 1-year high of $49.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of -323.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Five9

In other news, CEO Michael Burkland sold 12,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.17, for a total value of $342,178.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 391,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,636,022.54. The trade was a 3.12% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Bryan M. Lee sold 1,798 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.28, for a total transaction of $50,847.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 126,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,576,515.04. This trade represents a 1.40% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 32,866 shares of company stock worth $913,042 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Five9 stock. Amundi grew its holdings in shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,291 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,079 shares during the quarter. Amundi owned approximately 0.05% of Five9 worth $1,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 96.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FIVN. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on Five9 from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Five9 from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Five9 from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Five9 from $60.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Five9 from $55.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.05.

Five9 Company Profile

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent cloud software for contact centers in the United States, India, and internationally. It offers a virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

Featured Articles

