Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI) Stock Position Reduced by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. lessened its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 3.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,724 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 375 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $2,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,406,452,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 21,681.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,821,905 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $843,991,000 after buying an additional 3,804,358 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its position in Fiserv by 343.7% during the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 2,806,579 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $576,527,000 after acquiring an additional 2,174,025 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Fiserv by 65.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,437,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,116,919,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,568,895 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,376,482,000 after acquiring an additional 2,126,419 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Insider Activity at Fiserv

In other news, insider Adam L. Rosman sold 2,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.68, for a total transaction of $403,628.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 53,385 shares in the company, valued at $8,577,901.80. This trade represents a 4.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew Gelb sold 5,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $904,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 25,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,061,600. This represents a 18.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FI has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Fiserv from $211.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Thursday, July 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler set a $218.00 price objective on shares of Fiserv in a report on Friday, April 25th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised shares of Fiserv from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Redburn Atlantic reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fiserv currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.52.

View Our Latest Analysis on Fiserv

Fiserv Trading Down 13.8%

Shares of NYSE:FI opened at $143.07 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $79.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $165.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $195.82. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $128.22 and a 1 year high of $238.59.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.20 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 18.74% and a net margin of 15.68%. Fiserv’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.13 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 10.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Fiserv

(Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.