First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY) Shares Sold by Atria Investments Inc

Atria Investments Inc reduced its stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 429,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,801 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $14,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 307.1% during the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000.

Get First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF alerts:

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Trading Down 0.4%

NASDAQ SDVY traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $36.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 473,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,663,229. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.72. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 52 week low of $28.84 and a 52 week high of $40.60. The stock has a market cap of $8.45 billion, a PE ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 1.18.

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Cuts Dividend

About First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 26th were issued a $0.1178 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 26th. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%.

(Free Report)

The First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (SDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of small- and mid-cap US companies with historically increasing dividends and that meet various fundamental criteria. SDVY was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.