First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY) Shares Acquired by AJ Advisors LLC

AJ Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 158,062 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,557 shares during the quarter. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF makes up about 4.7% of AJ Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. AJ Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF worth $9,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the fourth quarter worth $3,114,000. Morey & Quinn Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,282,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 36,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,153,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. Finally, Graney & King LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000.

Get First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF alerts:

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF stock opened at $64.25 on Thursday. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 52 week low of $50.27 and a 52 week high of $64.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $61.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 1.15.

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 26th were paid a dividend of $0.1706 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 26th.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.