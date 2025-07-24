First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) Stake Raised by Kovack Advisors Inc.

Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Free Report) by 18.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,819 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,519 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $1,615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Transce3nd LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Mattson Financial Services LLC boosted its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. Mattson Financial Services LLC now owns 3,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 55.8% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $79,000.

Get First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF alerts:

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF stock opened at $17.83 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.62. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 12-month low of $16.77 and a 12-month high of $18.23.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Profile

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.