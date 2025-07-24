First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) Shares Purchased by Kovack Advisors Inc.

Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Free Report) by 18.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,819 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,519 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $1,615,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,800,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,378,000 after buying an additional 286,168 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,744,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005,457 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 104.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,093,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,550,000 after purchasing an additional 3,621,383 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 79.0% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,448,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080,589 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 1,097.6% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Advisors LLC now owns 2,289,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,531,000 after acquiring an additional 2,098,695 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA FPE opened at $17.83 on Thursday. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 1 year low of $16.77 and a 1 year high of $18.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.62.

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

