First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund (NASDAQ:QQXT) Trading 0.7% Higher – Still a Buy?

First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund (NASDAQ:QQXT – Get Free Report) was up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $101.26 and last traded at $101.22. Approximately 5,389 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 64,759 shares. The stock had previously closed at $100.50.
First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund Stock Performance
The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $98.46 and a 200-day moving average of $95.82.
First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 26th were given a dividend of $0.1606 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 26th.
Institutional Trading of First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund
First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund Company Profile
The First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund (QQXT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 Ex-Tech Sector index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of NASDAQ 100 stocks that excludes technology companies. QQXT was launched on Feb 8, 2007 and is managed by First Trust.
