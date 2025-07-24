First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund (NASDAQ:QQXT) Trading 0.7% Higher – Still a Buy?

First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund (NASDAQ:QQXT – Get Free Report) was up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $101.26 and last traded at $101.22. Approximately 5,389 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 64,759 shares. The stock had previously closed at $100.50.

First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $98.46 and a 200-day moving average of $95.82.

First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 26th were given a dividend of $0.1606 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 26th.

Institutional Trading of First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund

First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of QQXT. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $2,722,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund by 270.2% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 24,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,255,000 after buying an additional 17,678 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $990,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $112,000.

The First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund (QQXT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 Ex-Tech Sector index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of NASDAQ 100 stocks that excludes technology companies. QQXT was launched on Feb 8, 2007 and is managed by First Trust.

