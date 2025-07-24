First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.05, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. First Quantum Minerals had a net margin of 2.78% and a return on equity of 1.19%.

First Quantum Minerals Price Performance

Shares of FQVLF opened at $17.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.97 billion, a PE ratio of 112.19 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.21. First Quantum Minerals has a 1-year low of $10.18 and a 1-year high of $19.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FQVLF. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of First Quantum Minerals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of First Quantum Minerals to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Finally, Desjardins started coverage on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a report on Friday, April 4th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

First Quantum Minerals Company Profile

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, silver, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

