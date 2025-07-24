First Pacific Advisors LP Sells 35,806 Shares of Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC)

First Pacific Advisors LP cut its stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC – Free Report) by 29.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 85,883 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,806 shares during the period. First Pacific Advisors LP’s holdings in Eastern Bankshares were worth $1,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 92.1% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Eastern Bankshares by 836.6% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 6,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 5,555 shares in the last quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Eastern Bankshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $134,000. RFG Bristol Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eastern Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth about $178,000. Finally, Net Worth Advisory Group purchased a new stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares during the first quarter valued at approximately $174,000. 71.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on Eastern Bankshares from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th.

In other news, Director Luis Borgen sold 2,348 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.60, for a total value of $36,628.80. Following the sale, the director owned 29,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $452,571.60. This represents a 7.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EBC opened at $16.20 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.14. Eastern Bankshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.51 and a 12-month high of $19.40. The firm has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.92 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $222.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.98 million. Eastern Bankshares had a positive return on equity of 6.42% and a negative net margin of 15.56%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Eastern Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. The company provides deposit accounts, interest checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and time certificates of deposit accounts.

