First Pacific Advisors LP Sells 299,274 Shares of Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR)

First Pacific Advisors LP reduced its stake in Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR – Free Report) by 41.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 426,781 shares of the company’s stock after selling 299,274 shares during the period. First Pacific Advisors LP’s holdings in Laureate Education were worth $8,728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LAUR. Burney Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Laureate Education by 32.6% during the first quarter. Burney Co. now owns 48,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $988,000 after purchasing an additional 11,875 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS lifted its stake in shares of Laureate Education by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 52,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in Laureate Education during the 1st quarter valued at $3,162,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Laureate Education by 171.0% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 63,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after buying an additional 39,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in Laureate Education by 260.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 3,540 shares during the last quarter. 96.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Laureate Education alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on LAUR shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Laureate Education from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Wall Street Zen lowered Laureate Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th.

Laureate Education Trading Up 0.4%

Laureate Education stock opened at $23.04 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. Laureate Education has a 1 year low of $13.60 and a 1 year high of $24.57. The firm has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 0.62.

Laureate Education Profile

(Free Report)

Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. The company provides a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAUR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Laureate Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laureate Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.