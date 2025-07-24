First Pacific Advisors LP Sells 26,546 Shares of NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI)

First Pacific Advisors LP decreased its holdings in NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 3.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 756,686 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 26,546 shares during the quarter. NXP Semiconductors comprises 2.3% of First Pacific Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. First Pacific Advisors LP’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $143,816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 118.9% during the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 232 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the first quarter worth about $46,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 472.9% in the first quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 275 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 112.1% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 316 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at NXP Semiconductors

In other news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 9,132 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $2,100,360.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 27,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,230,240. This represents a 25.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NXPI. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report on Thursday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $276.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NXP Semiconductors currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $256.05.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Down 1.4%

Shares of NASDAQ NXPI opened at $224.71 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $214.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $206.37. NXP Semiconductors N.V. has a 12-month low of $148.09 and a 12-month high of $264.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $56.77 billion, a PE ratio of 26.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.40.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.06. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 27.72% and a net margin of 17.72%. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors N.V. will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 25th were issued a $1.014 dividend. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 25th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is 48.27%.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

