First Pacific Advisors LP Sells 120,891 Shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

First Pacific Advisors LP lessened its position in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Free Report) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,676,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 120,891 shares during the period. Vornado Realty Trust comprises about 1.0% of First Pacific Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. First Pacific Advisors LP owned 0.87% of Vornado Realty Trust worth $62,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VNO. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $2,151,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $876,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 51,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,898,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 221,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,321,000 after purchasing an additional 12,780 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

VNO stock opened at $40.26 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.66. The stock has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.42, a P/E/G ratio of 14.41 and a beta of 1.50. Vornado Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $26.19 and a 1 year high of $46.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 4.10.

Vornado Realty Trust ( NYSE:VNO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $461.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $452.68 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 3.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Vornado Realty Trust news, EVP Haim Chera sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.98, for a total value of $759,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,139,400. This represents a 40.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 8.42% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on VNO. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.09.

Vornado Realty Trust is a fully – integrated equity real estate investment trust.

