First Pacific Advisors LP Has $188.25 Million Stock Position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

First Pacific Advisors LP grew its position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,415,974 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,912 shares during the period. CarMax comprises approximately 3.0% of First Pacific Advisors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. First Pacific Advisors LP’s holdings in CarMax were worth $188,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CarMax by 5.5% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in CarMax by 38.4% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in CarMax by 49.2% in the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in CarMax by 2.7% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 12,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $951,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in CarMax by 2.0% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 18,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter.

Get CarMax alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at CarMax

In related news, EVP Jon G. Daniels sold 1,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.64, for a total transaction of $108,785.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 2,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,308.56. The trade was a 35.66% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

CarMax Price Performance

NYSE KMX opened at $62.83 on Thursday. CarMax, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.34 and a twelve month high of $91.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 2.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.43 billion, a PE ratio of 17.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.71.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 20th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.20. CarMax had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 2.09%. The business had revenue of $7.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that CarMax, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on KMX. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of CarMax in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on CarMax from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Mizuho lowered their target price on CarMax from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of CarMax in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, Cfra Research upgraded CarMax to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.67.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on KMX

CarMax Profile

(Free Report)

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles and related products in the United States. It operates in two segments: CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The CarMax Sales Operations segment offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; used vehicle auctions; extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale; and reconditioning and vehicle repair services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.