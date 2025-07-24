First Pacific Advisors LP Has $127.58 Million Holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

First Pacific Advisors LP trimmed its position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 41.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,471,851 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 3,137,049 shares during the period. Kinder Morgan makes up approximately 2.0% of First Pacific Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. First Pacific Advisors LP owned 0.20% of Kinder Morgan worth $127,582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter valued at $917,523,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 212.5% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,468,235 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $156,009,000 after purchasing an additional 3,718,521 shares during the period. Blackstone Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 435.0% in the 4th quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 4,358,263 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $119,416,000 after purchasing an additional 3,543,670 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter valued at $87,729,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Holding SA increased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 223.9% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 3,465,980 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $94,968,000 after purchasing an additional 2,395,930 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

KMI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley set a $34.00 target price on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Monday, July 7th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective (up from $31.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Monday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

Shares of Kinder Morgan stock opened at $26.79 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.58. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.68 and a twelve month high of $31.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.53 billion, a PE ratio of 21.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.75.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.28. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 17.06% and a return on equity of 8.31%. The business had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.2925 per share. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 31st. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.90%.

In related news, President Thomas A. Martin sold 18,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.26, for a total value of $508,680.00. Following the sale, the president directly owned 771,652 shares in the company, valued at $21,806,885.52. This trade represents a 2.28% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 12.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

