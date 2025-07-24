First Pacific Advisors LP Boosts Stock Position in NCR Voyix Corporation (NYSE:VYX)

First Pacific Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of NCR Voyix Corporation (NYSE:VYX – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,702,391 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 238,067 shares during the quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP owned about 2.66% of NCR Voyix worth $36,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in shares of NCR Voyix by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 14,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in NCR Voyix by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 15,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. Trajan Wealth LLC boosted its stake in NCR Voyix by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Trajan Wealth LLC now owns 15,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in NCR Voyix by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 7,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in NCR Voyix by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489 shares during the last quarter. 97.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE VYX opened at $14.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.65. NCR Voyix Corporation has a 1 year low of $7.55 and a 1 year high of $15.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.19.

NCR Voyix ( NYSE:VYX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.07. NCR Voyix had a net margin of 33.61% and a negative return on equity of 17.40%. The firm had revenue of $617.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $608.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that NCR Voyix Corporation will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

VYX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on NCR Voyix from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Stephens increased their target price on NCR Voyix from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on NCR Voyix from $8.50 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.40.

In other NCR Voyix news, Director Laura Sen acquired 22,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.04 per share, with a total value of $248,952.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 52,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $576,321.12. This trade represents a 76.05% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

NCR Voyix Corporation provides various software and services in the United States, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through three segments: Retail; Restaurants; and Digital Banking. It offers software, services, and hardware; and digital banking solutions for financial institution’s consumer and business customers.

