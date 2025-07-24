First Pacific Advisors LP Boosts Stake in Quanex Building Products Corporation (NYSE:NX)

First Pacific Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Quanex Building Products Corporation (NYSE:NX – Free Report) by 78.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 133,678 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,621 shares during the quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP’s holdings in Quanex Building Products were worth $2,485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in Quanex Building Products by 124.9% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 36,592 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 20,320 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its holdings in shares of Quanex Building Products by 31.1% in the first quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,367,758 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,427,000 after purchasing an additional 324,548 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Quanex Building Products by 25,254.5% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,789 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,778 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Quanex Building Products by 6.6% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,051 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of Quanex Building Products during the first quarter worth about $190,000. 97.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:NX opened at $19.84 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $911.81 million, a P/E ratio of 33.62, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Quanex Building Products Corporation has a one year low of $15.30 and a one year high of $34.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.40.

Quanex Building Products ( NYSE:NX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The construction company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.12. Quanex Building Products had a net margin of 1.05% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The company had revenue of $452.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $440.05 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Quanex Building Products Corporation will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. Quanex Building Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.24%.

Quanex Building Products Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides components for the fenestration industry in the United States, rest of Europe, Canada, Asia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North American Fenestration, European Fenestration, and North American Cabinet Components.

