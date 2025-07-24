First Financial Corporation Indiana (NASDAQ:THFF) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.14 EPS

First Financial Corporation Indiana (NASDAQ:THFF – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.14, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $63.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.28 million. First Financial Corporation Indiana had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 11.02%.

First Financial Corporation Indiana Price Performance

NASDAQ:THFF opened at $56.48 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $669.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $53.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.21. First Financial Corporation Indiana has a 12-month low of $38.87 and a 12-month high of $57.91.

First Financial Corporation Indiana Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. First Financial Corporation Indiana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.01%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of First Financial Corporation Indiana from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James Financial reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of First Financial Corporation Indiana in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of First Financial Corporation Indiana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in THFF. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Financial Corporation Indiana during the 1st quarter worth about $213,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in First Financial Corporation Indiana by 4.8% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 6,821 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in First Financial Corporation Indiana by 1.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 101,909 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,992,000 after buying an additional 1,666 shares during the period. 72.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Financial Corporation Indiana Company Profile

First Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services. The company offers non-interest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, savings, time, and other time deposits. It also provides commercial loans primarily to expand a business or finance asset purchases; residential real estate and residential real estate construction loans; and home equity loans and lines, secured loans, and cash/CD secured and unsecured loans.

