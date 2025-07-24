First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) Declares $0.06 Quarterly Dividend

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the bank on Friday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 8th.

First Bank has a payout ratio of 13.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect First Bank to earn $1.80 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.3%.

First Bank Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of First Bank stock opened at $15.45 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.18 and its 200 day moving average is $14.72. First Bank has a twelve month low of $12.74 and a twelve month high of $16.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

First Bank ( NASDAQ:FRBA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.02). First Bank had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 9.51%. The company had revenue of $37.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.09 million. Research analysts predict that First Bank will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Hovde Group upped their target price on shares of First Bank from $17.00 to $17.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th.

Institutional Trading of First Bank

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Bank in the 1st quarter valued at $213,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in First Bank by 1.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 78,677 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,165,000 after buying an additional 964 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in First Bank by 7.2% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 95,139 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,409,000 after buying an additional 6,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in First Bank during the first quarter worth $347,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.86% of the company’s stock.

First Bank Company Profile

First Bank provides various banking products and services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. The company accepts various deposits, including non-interest-bearing demand deposits, interest bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as commercial checking accounts.

