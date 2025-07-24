Financial & Tax Architects LLC Purchases 3,573 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Financial & Tax Architects LLC raised its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,990 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,573 shares during the period. PepsiCo accounts for approximately 1.6% of Financial & Tax Architects LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Financial & Tax Architects LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $6,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PEP. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth $2,729,565,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 19,106.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,588,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,017,000 after acquiring an additional 4,564,723 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 106.1% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,514,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,034,000 after acquiring an additional 1,809,391 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth $221,297,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 16,403,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,494,300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,306,818 shares during the period. 73.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PepsiCo Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of PepsiCo stock opened at $145.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $199.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.53, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $133.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $127.60 and a twelve month high of $180.91.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.09. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.81% and a net margin of 8.23%. The company had revenue of $22.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th were given a dividend of $1.4225 per share. This represents a $5.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 6th. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 103.64%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PEP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $132.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on PepsiCo from $140.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on PepsiCo from $150.00 to $139.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.73.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on PEP

About PepsiCo

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.