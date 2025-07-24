Financial & Tax Architects LLC Buys 1,116 Shares of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX)

Financial & Tax Architects LLC increased its stake in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,036 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,116 shares during the quarter. Chevron comprises approximately 1.8% of Financial & Tax Architects LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Financial & Tax Architects LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $7,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 28,248 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,091,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Clayton Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Clayton Financial Group LLC now owns 1,702 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Requisite Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Requisite Capital Management LLC now owns 6,362 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,929 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Annandale Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Annandale Capital LLC now owns 1,471 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. DZ Bank cut Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. BNP Paribas cut Chevron to a “cautious” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Chevron from $188.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $124.00 price objective (down from $156.00) on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.13.

Shares of CVX opened at $152.96 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $267.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.83. Chevron Corporation has a one year low of $132.04 and a one year high of $168.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $144.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.73.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $47.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.05 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 7.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.93 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th were given a dividend of $1.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.47%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.17%.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

