Financial & Tax Architects LLC Boosts Stock Position in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

Financial & Tax Architects LLC lifted its holdings in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 76,506 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares during the quarter. Medtronic accounts for approximately 1.7% of Financial & Tax Architects LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Financial & Tax Architects LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $6,875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MDT. Dunhill Financial LLC grew its holdings in Medtronic by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 847 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,531 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Petros Family Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Petros Family Wealth LLC now owns 3,111 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Faithward Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Faithward Advisors LLC now owns 5,043 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP now owns 5,099 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. 82.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Medtronic Stock Performance

Shares of MDT stock opened at $92.03 on Thursday. Medtronic PLC has a 1 year low of $78.32 and a 1 year high of $96.25. The stock has a market cap of $118.04 billion, a PE ratio of 25.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $86.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.04. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 13.90%. The business had revenue of $8.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Medtronic PLC will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 27th. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 78.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MDT has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup increased their target price on Medtronic from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Leerink Partners started coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Monday, June 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $107.00 price target (up previously from $98.00) on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.19.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

