Financial Review: Symbid (OTCMKTS:SINC) vs. Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB)

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB – Get Free Report) and Symbid (OTCMKTS:SINC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap industrials companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Proto Labs and Symbid, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Proto Labs 0 2 1 0 2.33 Symbid 0 0 0 0 0.00

Proto Labs presently has a consensus price target of $43.00, indicating a potential upside of 8.04%. Given Proto Labs’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Proto Labs is more favorable than Symbid.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Earnings & Valuation

84.5% of Proto Labs shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.7% of Proto Labs shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 78.3% of Symbid shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Proto Labs and Symbid”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Proto Labs $499.21 million 1.90 $16.59 million $0.60 66.33 Symbid $1.16 million 0.14 -$3.79 million N/A N/A

Proto Labs has higher revenue and earnings than Symbid.

Volatility and Risk

Proto Labs has a beta of 1.33, suggesting that its share price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Symbid has a beta of -58.81, suggesting that its share price is 5,981% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Proto Labs and Symbid’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Proto Labs 2.99% 2.22% 1.99% Symbid -84.82% -6,475.93% -49.47%

Summary

Proto Labs beats Symbid on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Proto Labs

Proto Labs, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital manufacturer of custom parts in the United States and Europe. The company offers injection molding; computer numerical control machining; three-dimensional printing; and sheet metal fabrication products. It serves developers and engineers, who use 3D computer-aided design software to design products across a range of end-markets. Proto Labs, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Maple Plain, Minnesota.

About Symbid

Sincerity Applied Materials Holdings Corp. provides packing materials for the automotive, packaging, building and construction, and engineering industries in Australia, Asia, and the Middle East. The company primarily offers breathable plastic films and modified atmosphere packaging products for the packaging of perishable foods, as well as extruded plastic components comprising moldings, auto interior components, kitchen splash backs, etc. to end users and distributors. Its products are used in packaging, agriculture, automotive and transportation, paint and coating, construction, personal care and hygiene, electronic, pharmaceutical, energy and natural resource, plastic, and rubber and leather applications. Sincerity Applied Materials Holdings Corp. is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

