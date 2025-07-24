Financial Review: Destination Maternity (OTCMKTS:DESTQ) versus Buckle (NYSE:BKE)

Destination Maternity (OTCMKTS:DESTQ – Get Free Report) and Buckle (NYSE:BKE – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Destination Maternity and Buckle”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Destination Maternity N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Buckle $1.22 billion 2.10 $195.47 million $3.89 12.88

Profitability

Buckle has higher revenue and earnings than Destination Maternity.

This table compares Destination Maternity and Buckle’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Destination Maternity N/A N/A N/A Buckle 15.95% 43.13% 20.57%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Destination Maternity and Buckle, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Destination Maternity 0 0 0 0 0.00 Buckle 0 1 0 0 2.00

Buckle has a consensus target price of $41.00, indicating a potential downside of 18.15%. Given Destination Maternity’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Destination Maternity is more favorable than Buckle.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

53.9% of Buckle shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Destination Maternity shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 39.0% of Buckle shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Buckle beats Destination Maternity on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Destination Maternity

Destination Maternity Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and sale of maternity apparel and related accessories. It operates stores under three brands: Motherhood Maternity, A Pea in the Pod, and Destination Maternity. The Motherhood Maternity brand serves maternity apparel business, which is used in special occasion, offering quality merchandise at affordable value. The A Pea in the Pod brand is a contemporary, fashion-forward assortment including a curated selection of exclusive designer labels at premium pricing, offering the mom2be fashionable maternity pieces that reflect her uncompromising sense of style in both casual and career apparel. The Destination Maternity brand relates to a selection of fashion offers all three brands, plus skincare, fitness, and nutritional products to pamper the pregnant woman. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Moorestown, NJ.

About Buckle

The Buckle, Inc. operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, Salvage, Red by BKE, Daytrip, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Sterling & Stitch, Reclaim, BKE Vintage, Nova Industries, J.B. Holt, Modish Rebel, Maven Co-op, and Veece. The company provides services, such as hemming, gift-packaging, layaways, guest loyalty program, the Buckle private label credit card, and personalized stylist services, as well as special order system that allows stores to obtain requested merchandise from other company stores or its online order fulfillment center. The Buckle, Inc. also sells its products through its website, buckle.com. The company was formerly known as Mills Clothing, Inc. and changed its name to The Buckle, Inc. in April 1991.The Buckle, Inc. was incorporated in 1948 and is headquartered in Kearney, Nebraska.

