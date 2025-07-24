Financial Contrast: Alliance Entertainment (AENT) vs. Its Peers

Alliance Entertainment (NASDAQ:AENT – Get Free Report) is one of 25 public companies in the “MEDIA CONGLOM” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Alliance Entertainment to related companies based on the strength of its dividends, valuation, earnings, profitability, risk, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.3% of Alliance Entertainment shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.3% of shares of all “MEDIA CONGLOM” companies are owned by institutional investors. 81.9% of Alliance Entertainment shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.6% of shares of all “MEDIA CONGLOM” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Alliance Entertainment and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Alliance Entertainment $1.10 billion $4.58 million 26.33 Alliance Entertainment Competitors $9.90 billion -$285.69 million -28.89

Volatility & Risk

Alliance Entertainment’s rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Alliance Entertainment. Alliance Entertainment is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Alliance Entertainment has a beta of 0.41, suggesting that its share price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alliance Entertainment’s rivals have a beta of 3.59, suggesting that their average share price is 259% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Alliance Entertainment and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alliance Entertainment 1.10% 15.59% 3.86% Alliance Entertainment Competitors 1.09% -76.31% 1.96%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Alliance Entertainment and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alliance Entertainment 0 0 1 0 3.00 Alliance Entertainment Competitors 270 886 1592 41 2.50

Alliance Entertainment currently has a consensus target price of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 58.23%. As a group, “MEDIA CONGLOM” companies have a potential upside of 6.82%. Given Alliance Entertainment’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Alliance Entertainment is more favorable than its rivals.

Summary

Alliance Entertainment beats its rivals on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

About Alliance Entertainment

Alliance Entertainment Holding Corporation operates as a wholesaler, distributor, and e-commerce provider for the entertainment industry worldwide. It offers vinyl records, video games, digital video discs, blu-rays, toys, compact discs, collectibles, and other entertainment and consumer products. The company also provides third party logistics products and services. It distributes its physical media, entertainment products, hardware, and accessories through multi-channel strategy. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Plantation, Florida.

