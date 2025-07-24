Financial Analysis: Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) and Spanish Broadcasting System (OTCMKTS:SBSAA)

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) and Spanish Broadcasting System (OTCMKTS:SBSAA – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

80.9% of Netflix shares are held by institutional investors. 1.4% of Netflix shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 48.3% of Spanish Broadcasting System shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get Netflix alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Netflix and Spanish Broadcasting System’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Netflix 24.58% 42.50% 19.42% Spanish Broadcasting System -1.57% -7.21% -0.39%

Risk and Volatility

Analyst Ratings

Netflix has a beta of 1.59, meaning that its share price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Spanish Broadcasting System has a beta of 4.12, meaning that its share price is 312% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Netflix and Spanish Broadcasting System, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Netflix 2 11 22 1 2.61 Spanish Broadcasting System 0 0 0 0 0.00

Netflix currently has a consensus price target of $1,297.66, indicating a potential upside of 10.27%. Given Netflix’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Netflix is more favorable than Spanish Broadcasting System.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Netflix and Spanish Broadcasting System”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Netflix $41.69 billion 11.99 $8.71 billion $23.47 50.14 Spanish Broadcasting System $155.06 million 0.00 $1.66 million $0.17 0.29

Netflix has higher revenue and earnings than Spanish Broadcasting System. Spanish Broadcasting System is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Netflix, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Netflix beats Spanish Broadcasting System on 13 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Netflix

(Get Free Report)

Netflix, Inc. provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices. It has operations in approximately 190 countries. The company was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, California.

About Spanish Broadcasting System

(Get Free Report)

Spanish Broadcasting System, Inc. operates as a Spanish-language media and entertainment company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Radio and Television. The company produces and distributes Spanish-language content, including radio programs, television shows, and music and live entertainment. It also owns and operates radio stations in the Los Angeles, New York, Puerto Rico, Chicago, Miami, Orlando, Tampa and San Francisco markets; AIRE radio networks with approximately affiliate radio stations; and television stations under the MegaTV brand, as well as has various MegaTV broadcasting outlets under affiliation or programming agreements. In addition, the company produces live concerts and events; and owns bilingual websites, including lamusica.com, Mega.tv, and various station websites that provide content related to Latin music, entertainment, news, and culture, as well as operates the LaMusica mobile app. Further, it offers Tropical, Regional Mexican, Spanish Adult Contemporary, Top 40, and Urbano format genres through its radio stations; and television programs range from televised radio-branded shows to general entertainment programs, such as music, celebrity, news, debate, interviews, and personality-based shows. The company was founded in 1983 and is based in Miami, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.