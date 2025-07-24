Financial Analysis: LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT) versus Universal Detection Technology (OTCMKTS:UNDT)

Universal Detection Technology (OTCMKTS:UNDT – Get Free Report) and LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Universal Detection Technology and LiqTech International”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Universal Detection Technology N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A LiqTech International $14.60 million 1.67 -$10.35 million ($1.49) -1.70

Profitability

Universal Detection Technology has higher earnings, but lower revenue than LiqTech International.

This table compares Universal Detection Technology and LiqTech International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Universal Detection Technology N/A N/A N/A LiqTech International -68.79% -74.41% -33.72%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

35.1% of LiqTech International shares are held by institutional investors. 9.6% of Universal Detection Technology shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 12.8% of LiqTech International shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Universal Detection Technology and LiqTech International, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Universal Detection Technology 0 0 0 0 0.00 LiqTech International 0 0 2 0 3.00

LiqTech International has a consensus target price of $4.80, indicating a potential upside of 89.35%. Given LiqTech International’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe LiqTech International is more favorable than Universal Detection Technology.

Summary

LiqTech International beats Universal Detection Technology on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Universal Detection Technology

Universal Detection Technology engages in the research, development, marketing, and resale of detection devices for detecting chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear threats in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It supplies bioterrorism detection kits capable of detecting anthrax, ricin, botulinum, plague, and SEBs; mold detection kits; chemical detection equipment; and radiation detection systems. The company also provides various counter-terrorism services, such as training courses for first responders; event security; threat evaluation and consulting; and DVDs aimed at providing information and training regarding combating terrorism and managing emergency situations. It serves first responders, as well as bioterror and military defense markets. The company markets and sells its products through in-house staff and outside consultants, as well as through the Internet. The company was formerly known as Pollution Research and Control Corporation and changed its name to Universal Detection Technology in August 2003. Universal Detection Technology was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, California.

About LiqTech International

LiqTech International, Inc., a clean technology company, designs, develops, produces, markets, and sells automated filtering systems, ceramic silicon carbide liquid applications, and diesel particulate air filters in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and South America. The company operates through Water, Ceramics, and Plastics segments. It also manufactures and sells silicon carbide ceramic filtration technologies for liquid and gas purification; and diesel particulate filters for exhaust emission control solutions to the verified retrofit and the original equipment manufacturer market. In addition, the company develops, manufactures, and sells liquid filtration systems, which are used for the marine scrubber systems, filtration of produced water, industrial applications, pool and spa water, food and beverage application, and silicon carbide membrane technology. Further, it provides flexible and plastics manufacturing products for machining, welding, bending, and solvent cementing. LiqTech International, Inc. sells its products primarily to industrial customers through direct sales, systems integrators, distributors, agents, and partners. The company was formerly known as Blue Moose Media, Inc. and changed its name to LiqTech International, Inc. in October 2011. LiqTech International, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Ballerup, Denmark.

