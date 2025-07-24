Financial Analysis: Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) versus AmpliTech Group (NASDAQ:AMPG)

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) and AmpliTech Group (NASDAQ:AMPG – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

Ciena has a beta of 1.11, indicating that its share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AmpliTech Group has a beta of -1.03, indicating that its share price is 203% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Ciena and AmpliTech Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ciena 1 4 8 2 2.73 AmpliTech Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

Earnings and Valuation

Ciena presently has a consensus target price of $85.54, suggesting a potential downside of 1.17%. AmpliTech Group has a consensus target price of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 85.87%. Given AmpliTech Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe AmpliTech Group is more favorable than Ciena.

This table compares Ciena and AmpliTech Group”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ciena $4.01 billion 3.05 $83.96 million $0.72 120.22 AmpliTech Group $9.51 million 5.82 -$11.24 million ($0.69) -3.90

Ciena has higher revenue and earnings than AmpliTech Group. AmpliTech Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ciena, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Ciena and AmpliTech Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ciena 2.46% 5.08% 2.55% AmpliTech Group -77.94% -29.49% -24.39%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

92.0% of Ciena shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.0% of AmpliTech Group shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of Ciena shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 29.8% of AmpliTech Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Ciena beats AmpliTech Group on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ciena

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company’s Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, optical transport network switching, IP routing, and switching services. Its products include 6500 Packet-Optical Platform, Waveserver stackable interconnect system, and the 6500 Reconfigurable line system, and the 5400 family of Packet-Optical platforms, as well as 8100 coherent routing platforms; 3000 family of service delivery switches and the 5000 family of service aggregation switches, as well as 8700 Packetwave Platform and 6500 Packet Transport System. This segment also sells operating system software and enhanced software features embedded in each of its products. The company’s Blue Planet Automation Software and Services segment provides multi-domain service orchestration, inventory, route optimization and analysis, multi-cloud orchestration, and unified assurance and analytics services. Its Platform Software and Service segment offers MCP domain controller solution, and OneControl unified management system, as well as planning tools. The company’s Global Services segment provides maintenance support and training, installation and deployment, and consulting and network design services. Ciena Corporation was incorporated in 1992 and is headquartered in Hanover, Maryland.

About AmpliTech Group

AmpliTech Group, Inc. designs, engineers, and assembles micro-wave component-based amplifiers. The company’s products include radio frequency (RF) amplifiers and related subsystems, such as low noise amplifiers for use in receivers of various communication systems comprising Wi-Fi, radar, satellite, base station, cell phone, radio, etc.; and medium power amplifiers that provide enhanced output power and gain in transceiver chains. It provides specialty microwave block downconverters used as a test device on satellite access point antennas; specialty microwave 1:2 Tx protection switch panels that is used in satellite communication earth stations; desktop/benchtop and compact wideband power amplifiers used in SATCOM rack mount systems, as well as test equipment used in integrators and manufacturers of various communications systems, such as cellular base stations, simulators, and point to point wireless radios; and waveguide to coaxial adapters for SATCOM and satellite internet gateway systems. In addition, the company offers cryogenic amplifiers for quantum computing, medical, RF imaging, research and development, space communications, accelerators, radiometry, and telephony applications; and cryogenic and non-cryogenic 4g/5g small cell subsystems for high-speed networks and airline Wi-Fi systems. Further, it provides custom assembly designs and non-recurring engineering services on a project-by-project basis, as well as IC packaging and lids products. The company serves aerospace, government, defense, commercial satellite, and wireless industries through sales representatives and distributors in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, and South Asia. AmpliTech Group, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in Hauppauge, New York.

