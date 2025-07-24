Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Stock Position Increased by Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 9.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 432,518 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,509 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH owned approximately 0.08% of Fidelity National Information Services worth $32,300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 3.7% during the first quarter. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 4,140 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Stonebrook Private Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Stonebrook Private Inc. now owns 24,424 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 3,284 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,660 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 2,013 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. 96.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Down 0.1%

FIS opened at $81.59 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.86. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.51 and a 1-year high of $91.98. The stock has a market cap of $42.87 billion, a PE ratio of 54.03 and a beta of 1.06.

Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 18.15%. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is 105.96%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on FIS shares. Oppenheimer upgraded Fidelity National Information Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Stephens boosted their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Fidelity National Information Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $79.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Monday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fidelity National Information Services has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on Fidelity National Information Services

About Fidelity National Information Services

(Free Report)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.