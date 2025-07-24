Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL) Shares Bought by Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC

Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL – Free Report) by 14.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,195 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,253 shares during the period. Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF were worth $1,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FREL. Opes Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 12.2% in the first quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 117,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,237,000 after purchasing an additional 12,784 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 15.2% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,026,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,185,000 after acquiring an additional 135,000 shares in the last quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC now owns 450,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,362,000 after purchasing an additional 19,293 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 11.4% during the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 15,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 31,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,000 after acquiring an additional 3,250 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $27.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 139,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,039. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 34.96 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.16 and its 200 day moving average is $27.10. Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF has a 52-week low of $23.35 and a 52-week high of $30.07.

The Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (FREL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US IMI\u002FReal Estate 25-25 index. The fund tracks a cap-weighted index of US REIT and real estate companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FREL was launched on Feb 2, 2015 and is managed by Fidelity.

