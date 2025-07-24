FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) Shares Purchased by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,529 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at $807,352,000. Dodge & Cox increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 13,889,624 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $3,907,568,000 after purchasing an additional 734,268 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in FedEx by 18,202.1% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 545,586 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $133,003,000 after purchasing an additional 542,605 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $145,733,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,298,646 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,209,338,000 after purchasing an additional 323,115 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of FedEx in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on FedEx from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $320.00 price target (down previously from $330.00) on shares of FedEx in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Bank of America dropped their target price on FedEx from $270.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $283.25.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director R Brad Martin sold 2,123 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.75, for a total value of $513,235.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 8,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,160,036.25. This represents a 19.20% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 3,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.29, for a total transaction of $860,226.90. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 15,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,696,592.77. The trade was a 18.88% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,343 shares of company stock worth $2,228,816. 8.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FedEx Trading Up 2.6%

Shares of NYSE FDX opened at $237.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.15. FedEx Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $194.30 and a fifty-two week high of $308.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $226.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $237.54.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 24th. The shipping service provider reported $6.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.98 by $0.09. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 4.65%. The firm had revenue of $22.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.41 EPS. On average, analysts predict that FedEx Corporation will post 19.14 EPS for the current year.

FedEx Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 23rd were given a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 23rd. This is a positive change from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.36%.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

