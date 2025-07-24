Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Receives $111.29 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $111.29.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FRT. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research note on Monday, May 26th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $106.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $106.00 target price (down previously from $135.00) on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a report on Friday, March 28th.

Federal Realty Investment Trust stock opened at $95.68 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $95.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The company has a market cap of $8.21 billion, a PE ratio of 27.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.09. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $80.65 and a 1-year high of $118.34.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $302.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.55 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 24.77% and a return on equity of 9.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 1st. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 126.07%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 82.3% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 143.9% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 93.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Federal Realty Investment Trust is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail and mixed-use properties located primarily in communities where demand exceeds supply in strategically selected metropolitan markets. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

