Farshad Shirvani Sells 148,000 Shares of Doubleview Gold Corp. (CVE:DBG) Stock

Doubleview Gold Corp. (CVE:DBG – Get Free Report) Director Farshad Shirvani sold 148,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.63, for a total transaction of C$93,240.00.

Farshad Shirvani also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 11th, Farshad Shirvani sold 70,000 shares of Doubleview Gold stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.67, for a total transaction of C$47,145.00.

Doubleview Gold Stock Down 4.8%

Doubleview Gold stock opened at C$0.59 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$126.94 million, a PE ratio of -80.60 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.63. Doubleview Gold Corp. has a twelve month low of C$0.29 and a twelve month high of C$0.89.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$1.39 price target on shares of Doubleview Gold and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th.

About Doubleview Gold

Doubleview Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in British Columbia. The company explores for copper, gold, silver, and zinc deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Hat property with nine mineral claims covering an area of approximately 3,561.43 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia; and 90% interests in the Red Spring property that comprise 6 mineral claims, which covers an area of approximately 4,224.34 hectares situated in Omineca district, British Columbia.

Featured Articles

