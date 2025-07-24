Extra Space Storage Inc (NYSE:EXR) Shares Bought by Oak Thistle LLC

Oak Thistle LLC raised its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) by 213.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,680 shares during the quarter. Oak Thistle LLC’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $1,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXR. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH lifted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 28.3% in the first quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 643,139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,500,000 after purchasing an additional 141,912 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Extra Space Storage in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,472,000. Choreo LLC boosted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 166.5% during the 1st quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 8,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,297,000 after acquiring an additional 5,457 shares in the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC increased its stake in Extra Space Storage by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 6,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 226,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,594,000 after acquiring an additional 57,612 shares in the last quarter. 99.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Extra Space Storage news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 7,500 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.35, for a total value of $1,127,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 27,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,098,541. The trade was a 21.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage Price Performance

NYSE:EXR opened at $151.22 on Thursday. Extra Space Storage Inc has a 1-year low of $121.03 and a 1-year high of $184.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.09 billion, a PE ratio of 35.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $148.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.04. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 27.84% and a return on equity of 6.11%. The firm had revenue of $820.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $705.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.96 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Extra Space Storage Inc will post 8.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Extra Space Storage Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th were given a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 150.35%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on EXR shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Extra Space Storage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Benchmark reduced their price target on Extra Space Storage from $61.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $165.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Extra Space Storage to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Extra Space Storage currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.69.

About Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,714 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.6 million units and approximately 283.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

