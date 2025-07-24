Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) Shares Bought by Legato Capital Management LLC

Legato Capital Management LLC raised its position in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Free Report) by 180.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,635 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,846 shares during the quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Euronet Worldwide were worth $1,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,846 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,790 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth about $1,296,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,435 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. 91.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Euronet Worldwide alerts:

Euronet Worldwide Stock Up 2.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:EEFT opened at $106.22 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $105.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.24 and a 1-year high of $114.25.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Euronet Worldwide ( NASDAQ:EEFT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13. Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 26.97%. The firm had revenue of $915.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $908.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. Euronet Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 9.11 EPS for the current year.

EEFT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Euronet Worldwide from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $112.00 to $110.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Euronet Worldwide has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.83.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Euronet Worldwide

Euronet Worldwide Profile

(Free Report)

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Electronic Fund Transfer Processing, epay, and Money Transfer. The Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit and prepaid card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Euronet Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronet Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.