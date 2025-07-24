Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EPRX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EPRXGet Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.00.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EPRX. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, June 16th. They issued a “speculative buy” rating for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals by 21.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 342,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 59,683 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals by 11.6% in the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 1,552,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,072,000 after purchasing an additional 160,960 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 56,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter.

Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $5.14 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $184.98 million, a P/E ratio of -6.77 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.85. Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $2.20 and a 52 week high of $6.20.

Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EPRXGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.02). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It focused on the development of locally delivered, extended-release products that have the potential to address therapeutic areas with high unmet medical need. Th company’s lead product candidate includes EP-104IAR, for the treatment of pain due to osteoarthritis of the knee.

