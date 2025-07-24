Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EPRX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EPRX – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.00.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EPRX. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, June 16th. They issued a “speculative buy” rating for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock.

Get Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals

Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.3%

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals by 21.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 342,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 59,683 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals by 11.6% in the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 1,552,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,072,000 after purchasing an additional 160,960 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 56,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter.

Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $5.14 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $184.98 million, a P/E ratio of -6.77 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.85. Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $2.20 and a 52 week high of $6.20.

Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EPRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.02). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

About Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report

Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It focused on the development of locally delivered, extended-release products that have the potential to address therapeutic areas with high unmet medical need. Th company’s lead product candidate includes EP-104IAR, for the treatment of pain due to osteoarthritis of the knee.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.