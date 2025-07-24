Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) Price Target Raised to $62.00

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Free Report) had its target price lifted by UBS Group from $45.00 to $62.00 in a report issued on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Etsy from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. B. Riley cut their price objective on Etsy from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Loop Capital lowered their target price on Etsy from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Etsy from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Etsy from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.71.

Shares of ETSY opened at $62.86 on Monday. Etsy has a 52-week low of $40.05 and a 52-week high of $66.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.74.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.04). Etsy had a negative return on equity of 39.60% and a net margin of 6.69%. The business had revenue of $651.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $642.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. Etsy’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Etsy will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 21,666 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.37, for a total transaction of $1,112,982.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 62,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,219,563.38. This represents a 25.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.36, for a total value of $77,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 34,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,781,318.88. The trade was a 4.15% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 202,298 shares of company stock worth $11,156,039 in the last three months. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Etsy by 52.7% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 556 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC increased its holdings in Etsy by 112.7% in the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 551 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Hurley Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Etsy during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Etsy during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Etsy by 47.6% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 769 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. 99.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, and France. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

