Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for MANH Q2 Earnings

Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Manhattan Associates in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 22nd. DA Davidson analyst G. Luria expects that the software maker will post earnings per share of $0.74 for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Manhattan Associates’ current full-year earnings is $3.30 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Manhattan Associates’ Q3 2025 earnings at $0.84 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.38 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.67 EPS.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The software maker reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.19. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 83.27% and a net margin of 20.91%. The business had revenue of $272.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. Manhattan Associates’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis.

MANH has been the subject of several other research reports. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Manhattan Associates from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Manhattan Associates from $212.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Redburn Atlantic lowered Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $270.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Manhattan Associates from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James Financial boosted their target price on Manhattan Associates from $195.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Manhattan Associates currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $216.67.

MANH stock opened at $217.71 on Thursday. Manhattan Associates has a twelve month low of $140.81 and a twelve month high of $312.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $193.79 and its 200-day moving average is $194.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.22 billion, a PE ratio of 60.81 and a beta of 1.08.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MANH. BOKF NA raised its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 13,271 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,522,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 4.9% in the first quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 2,510 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A raised its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 1.3% in the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 4,858 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $841,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 3.5% in the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,947 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. 98.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Warehouse Management Solution for managing goods and information across the distribution centers; Manhattan Active Warehouse Management, a cloud native and version less application for the associate; and Transportation Management Solution for helping shippers navigate their way through the demands and meet customer service expectations at the lowest possible freight costs; Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solution; and Manhattan Active Omni, which offers order management, store inventory and fulfillment, POS, and customer engagement tools for enterprises and stores.

