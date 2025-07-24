Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.02), Zacks reports. Equinor ASA had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 18.44%. The firm had revenue of $25.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.88 billion.

Equinor ASA Trading Down 0.5%

EQNR stock traded down $0.13 on Thursday, reaching $25.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,315,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,154,470. Equinor ASA has a 12-month low of $21.41 and a 12-month high of $28.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $72.11 billion, a PE ratio of 8.17, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.58.

Get Equinor ASA alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Equinor ASA from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. UBS Group downgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered shares of Equinor ASA from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.44 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets cut Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.71.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Equinor ASA

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Equinor ASA by 11.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 148,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,932,000 after acquiring an additional 14,913 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Equinor ASA in the 1st quarter worth about $263,000. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 1.9% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 112,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,968,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA during the 1st quarter worth $816,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.51% of the company’s stock.

Equinor ASA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Equinor ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinor ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.